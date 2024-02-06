Axie Infinity Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.92 or 0.00016015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $948.10 million and approximately $52.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,064,494 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,897,777.11864594 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.82036231 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $83,672,108.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

