Niza Global Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,717.92 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $327,717.92 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01916931 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $329,185.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

