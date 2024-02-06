Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

1/31/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 1,434,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,492 shares of company stock worth $71,974,262 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

