Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 209,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.43. 762,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,770. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

