DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 7.0 %
DD stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 2,977,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
