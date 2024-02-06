DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

DD stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 2,977,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

