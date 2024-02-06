Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $490.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

TYL stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $427.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,457. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,881 shares of company stock worth $18,173,993 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

