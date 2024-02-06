Van ECK Associates Corp Has $957.36 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,063,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 398,509 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $957,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 573,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

