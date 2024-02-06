Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Kennon Green & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 4,413,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,895. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

