Kennon Green & Company LLC Invests $355,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 3,603,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274,137. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.