Kennon Green & Company LLC Buys 823 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $12,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $95.27. 4,261,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,464,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

