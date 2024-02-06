Element Wealth LLC Buys 261 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.58. 270,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

