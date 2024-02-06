Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

