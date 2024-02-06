Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.850-12.100 EPS.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. 740,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 64.91% and a net margin of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

