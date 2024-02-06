Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.200-12.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4 billion-$41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.4 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

NYSE LLY traded down $13.60 on Tuesday, hitting $692.60. 5,720,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,513. The company has a market cap of $657.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $742.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $609.08 and a 200-day moving average of $574.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

