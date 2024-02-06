SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.