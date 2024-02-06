Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

LLY traded down $10.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $695.96. 5,364,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,458. The company has a market cap of $660.68 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $742.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

