Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 6,371,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

