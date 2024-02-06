Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $51.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $74.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 93,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.