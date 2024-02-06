Pivotal Research Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $330.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average is $170.97. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $114.64 and a fifty-two week high of $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

