Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.

Xylem Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,833. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 178.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

