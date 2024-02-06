XXEC Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 10.1% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.58. 567,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,115. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.30. The company has a market capitalization of $428.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

