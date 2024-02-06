XXEC Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 10.1% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.58. 567,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,115. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.30. The company has a market capitalization of $428.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
