Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Plancorp LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $94,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 522,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 93,199 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 246,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,096. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

