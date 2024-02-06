Plancorp LLC Purchases 1,163,596 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 742.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares during the quarter. First Busey accounts for 1.4% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,200 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 58,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,387. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

