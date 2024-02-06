Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,696. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

