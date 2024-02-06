Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Plancorp LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.96. 164,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,414. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $513.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

