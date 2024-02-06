Plancorp LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Plancorp LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 1.44% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $78,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

