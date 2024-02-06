Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,897,060 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $934.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $935.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,035. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $889.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

