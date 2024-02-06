AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 3,876,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,444. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.