AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,045,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 1,749,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,596. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.