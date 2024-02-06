AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 767 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. 96,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,429. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $115.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

