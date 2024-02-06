Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.