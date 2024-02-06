iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. 201,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.09 and a 12-month high of $187.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

