9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $590,184,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,664,000 after purchasing an additional 244,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,341,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,994 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $71.31. 31,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.