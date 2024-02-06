9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 236,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

