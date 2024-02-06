9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. 1,278,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

