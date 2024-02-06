Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 75,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 638,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 119,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

