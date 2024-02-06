Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 75,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 638,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Lightwave Logic Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic Company Profile
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
