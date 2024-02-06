AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 78,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 789,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

