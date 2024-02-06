Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,601,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,926,011 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.20.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.50, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

