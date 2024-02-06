ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Up 9.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $142.18 and last traded at $139.77. Approximately 57,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 206,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.

The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.