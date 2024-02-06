ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Up 9.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $142.18 and last traded at $139.77. Approximately 57,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 206,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.07.
The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Trading Up 7.4 %
The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
