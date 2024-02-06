Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 73,284 shares.The stock last traded at $81.73 and had previously closed at $78.74.

Freedom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

About Freedom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Stories

