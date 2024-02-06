Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 73,284 shares.The stock last traded at $81.73 and had previously closed at $78.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
