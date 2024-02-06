AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.5 %

AME stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $164.51. 728,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,383. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMETEK by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

