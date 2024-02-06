Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.28. Valvoline shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 260,867 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,896,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

