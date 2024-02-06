Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Down to $34.65

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $33.16. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 830,249 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

