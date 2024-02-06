Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down to $32.31

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $31.40. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 499,909 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

