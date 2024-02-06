NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-3.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.97-3.38 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. 1,307,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

