Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 57,129 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 5,683,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459,197. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

