Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

