Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 1,674,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

