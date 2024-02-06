Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter comprises 2.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,145. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

