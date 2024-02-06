XXEC Inc. Makes New $471,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Universal Display accounts for approximately 0.4% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1 %

Universal Display stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. 28,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,982. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

